Surevest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

