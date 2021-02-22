Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 2,584,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,543,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

