sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.25 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.