Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Down 6.3%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 534,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 520,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $883.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.33 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

