SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Veracyte in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

