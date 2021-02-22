Swap Price Tops $0.0364 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Swap has a market cap of $455,881.97 and $2,813.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00085983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00487499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00027752 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,534,188 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.