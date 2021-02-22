Swarm Hits Market Cap of $5.66 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $61,007.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

