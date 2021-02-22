Swedbank Acquires 190,916 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swedbank grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swedbank owned 1.95% of Keysight Technologies worth $476,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.10. 41,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

