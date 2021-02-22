Swedbank Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swedbank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.1% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swedbank owned 0.66% of ServiceNow worth $703,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,967. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day moving average of $509.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.