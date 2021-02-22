Swedbank Buys 12,418 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.75% of ANSYS worth $232,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of ANSS traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.08. 10,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

