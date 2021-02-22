Swedbank Buys 151,167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swedbank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,167 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swedbank owned 0.27% of NVIDIA worth $882,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.46.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $590.95. The stock had a trading volume of 232,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,088. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

