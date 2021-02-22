Swedbank Buys 997,344 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Swedbank grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swedbank owned approximately 0.77% of Global Payments worth $483,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

