Swedbank Grows Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 2.27% of F5 Networks worth $245,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $193.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

