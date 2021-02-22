Swedbank Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,509 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Swedbank owned 0.21% of Abbott Laboratories worth $406,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 9,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.43. 149,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,074. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.