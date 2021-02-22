Swedbank Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Swedbank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Swedbank owned 0.51% of S&P Global worth $397,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.02. 25,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,964. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

