Swedbank Has $1.27 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swedbank grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,010 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.7% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swedbank owned approximately 0.53% of Adobe worth $1,273,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.62 on Monday, hitting $470.50. 89,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day moving average is $480.58. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

