Swedbank Has $156.37 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swedbank raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $156,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.04. 29,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,315. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

