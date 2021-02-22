Swedbank Has $177.69 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swedbank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374,680 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.56% of Marvell Technology Group worth $177,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,173. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.