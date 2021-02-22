Swedbank Has $201.66 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swedbank cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111,750 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $201,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.44. The stock had a trading volume of 132,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

