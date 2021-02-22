Swedbank Has $273.59 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,227 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 0.37% of Cigna worth $273,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.18. 23,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,542. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.