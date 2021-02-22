Swedbank Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.34% of Equinix worth $210,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $667.00. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $716.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

