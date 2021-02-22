Swedbank Lowers Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Swedbank lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 1.39% of SVB Financial Group worth $276,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

SIVB traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.22. 12,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,564. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $540.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.