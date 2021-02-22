Swedbank Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Swedbank lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 1.18% of Arista Networks worth $258,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,318. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

