Swedbank Makes New $167.72 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 798,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,721,000. Swedbank owned 0.33% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. CWM LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 70.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,555. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

