Swedbank Purchases 20,055 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swedbank increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $165,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $410,013,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 176,705 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $102.34. 303,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,923. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

