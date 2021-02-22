Swedbank Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swedbank reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 640,719 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Swedbank owned about 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $329,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.01. 146,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,555. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

