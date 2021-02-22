Swedbank Sells 150,457 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Swedbank lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150,457 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Swedbank owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $414,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 640,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.23. The company has a market capitalization of $744.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

