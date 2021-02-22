Swedbank Sells 5,946 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swedbank cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $208,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,068. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $299.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

