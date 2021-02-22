Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.