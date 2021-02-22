Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,419,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,897,599 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

