Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.79

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $91.79 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,775,921 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

