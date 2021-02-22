Swipe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $519.83 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $206.87 million and approximately $519.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00706718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

