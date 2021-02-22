Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of GDS worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

