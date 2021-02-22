Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 285,200 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Chewy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

