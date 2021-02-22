Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of STORE Capital worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

