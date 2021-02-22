Swiss National Bank Buys 48,500 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of SSR Mining worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

