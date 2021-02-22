Swiss National Bank Buys 8,100 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Inphi worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $170.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

