Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Cameco worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

