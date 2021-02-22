Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Lithia Motors worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $6,678,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $380.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

