Swiss National Bank Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Paylocity worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

