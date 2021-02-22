Swiss National Bank Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Athene worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth $149,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

