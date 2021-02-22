Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

