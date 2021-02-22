Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,300 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Bilibili worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

