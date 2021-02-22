Swiss National Bank Purchases 40,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Guardant Health by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $170.45 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

