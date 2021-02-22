Swiss National Bank Purchases 72,500 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of FirstService worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

FSV opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

