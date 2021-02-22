Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

