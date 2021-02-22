Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of RARE opened at $148.14 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

