Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $150.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $163.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.