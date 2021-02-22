Swiss National Bank Sells 13,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of American Financial Group worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.