Swiss National Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $44.12 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

